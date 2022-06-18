Man killed in Near West Side drive-by shooting
The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street.
The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
