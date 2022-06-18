The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Man killed in Near West Side drive-by shooting

The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police tape at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday night in the Near West Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

