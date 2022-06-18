3 people shot in West Englewood

Three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.
About 8:50 p.m., two men were outside in the 5700 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots at them, Chicago police said.
One man, 40, was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
The other man, 58, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The gunman also shot a woman who was standing about a block away in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said. The 39-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago in fair condition.
No one was in custody.
