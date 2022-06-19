Woman, 36, fatally shot in West Englewood

A 36-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Sunday in West Englewood.

She was on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police originally said the woman was 60 years old.

Area One detectives are investigating.

