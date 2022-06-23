The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Police release video of person wanted for shooting at North Avenue Beach

The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday as a fight broke out at the beach, according to police. A 19-year-old man was shot several times.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police release video of person wanted for shooting at North Avenue Beach
22_JUN_22__Community_Alert__aggrvated_Battery_with_handgun_pic_2.png

Surveillance picture of person involved in a shooting at North Avenue Beach

Chicago Police Department

Chicago police have released video of a person involved in a shooting that wounded a man on North Avenue Beach earlier in the week.

The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday as a fight broke out at the beach, according to police.A 19-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers chased two people who ran from the scene and were able to apprehend one of them. The second person was seen tossing a fanny pack before he evaded police.

The pack was recovered and a gun with an extended magazine was found inside. Police have released surveillance video and still pictures of that person.

Less than five minutes after the shooting, police started to disperse people from the beach and closed it to the public. The crowd spilled into the nearby neighborhood.

A second fight broke out on North Avenue and Wells Street involving people who were at the beach. At least three officers were injured breaking the fight up, but none of the injuries were serious.

Three arrests were made: two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area 3 detectives at(312) 744-8261.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery on Near North Side
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Little Village
Student charged after nooses found near Evanston middle school
Man who wore Joker mask while setting CPD vehicle on fire during May 2020 riots gets nearly 3 years
Another disturbance at North Avenue Beach and another plea from Chicago’s top cop: ‘Don’t bring guns to the beach.’
Man accused of chaining woman in attic of vacant building for three days
The Latest
Christina Lopez
Suburban Chicago
Family of grandmother killed in Metra crash files wrongful death lawsuit
The lawsuit states that Metra should have warned its conductors to approach the crossing with caution and to look out for any vehicles stuck on the tracks.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t get enough of biological family I just learned about
Frequent requests to visit the newfound father and his other children might be coming off as annoying.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Police_Tape_4__15_.jpg
Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery on Near North Side
The man, 26, was standing outside in the 500 block of North State Street about 3:25 a.m. when he was approached by a male with a gun, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman was shot while riding a car June 11, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Little Village
The teen was standing outside in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone stepped out of a blue SUV and opened fire, striking the boy repeatedly in the body.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, June 23, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 