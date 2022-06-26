The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot to death while leaving car in Little Italy neighborhood

The man, 32, was leaving his car in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 4:30 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death early Sunday while leaving his car in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The man, 32, was leaving his car in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 4:30 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

