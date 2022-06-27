2 shot in River North drive-by

Two people were shot in a drive-by early Monday in River North on the Near North Side.
The men were in the 400 block of North State Street about 3:40 a.m. when someone in a black Jeep going north opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. He was in serious condition.
The second man, believed to be 20, was grazed in the thigh and treated at the scene, officials said.
No one was in custody.
