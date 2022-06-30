Three men found shot to death in apartment in Kankakee

Three men were found shot to death in a home in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

A relative of one of the victims called police around 2 p.m. after finding the men in an upstairs apartment in the 600 block of West Merchant Street, police said.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds.Two of the victims were identified by police asKyle M. Washington, 25, of Kankakee and Deontay M. Tyler, 24, also of Kankakee.The third victim was a 27-year-old man from Kankakee but his name was not released.

The Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation, Mayor Chris Curtis told reporters.

