Boy, 17, dies after shooting in West Pullman

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The teen was shot in his head by a gunman who came up from behind him around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West 117th Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead about three hours later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Authorities have not released his name.
Police reported no arrests.
Lincoln Park robbery victim continues to improve from gunshot wounds, talking now. ‘The world is open to him,’ mom says
The Latest
Sarah Jackson Abedelal is also cooperating with the feds in their investigation, a move that could land her a lower sentence. Her sentencing hearing is being postponed while her cooperation continues.
“I’m super passionate and super happy for the guy on the mound for striking a guy out,” McGuire says.
Losing the two schools would be devastating for the Pac-12 and could lead to another round of conference realignment impacting every league in the Power Five.
The most frightening thing we’ve learned over the past six years is just how indifferent the vast majority of the Republican Party is to the rule of law, the Constitution, basic decency and truth
LaShawn Ford, a Chicago Democrat, is one of those behind the push.