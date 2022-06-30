The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Boy, 17, dies after shooting in West Pullman

The teen was shot in his head by a gunman who came up from behind him Wednesday in the 500 block of West 117th Street, police said.

By  David Struett
   
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The teen was shot in his head by a gunman who came up from behind him around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West 117th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead about three hours later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Authorities have not released his name.

Police reported no arrests.

The Chicago Public Schools offices
Crime
Former Brennemann Elementary School principal pleads guilty to fraud scheme at CPS
Sarah Jackson Abedelal is also cooperating with the feds in their investigation, a move that could land her a lower sentence. Her sentencing hearing is being postponed while her cooperation continues.
By Jon Seidel
 
Reese McGuire and White Sox teammates celebrate after a McGuire sacrifice fly against the Royals on April 27.
White Sox
Reese McGuire stabilizes, energizes White Sox catching situation
“I’m super passionate and super happy for the guy on the mound for striking a guy out,” McGuire says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Southern California and UCLA are in talks to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten.
College Sports
UCLA, Southern Cal in negotiations to join Big Ten in 2024
Losing the two schools would be devastating for the Pac-12 and could lead to another round of conference realignment impacting every league in the Power Five.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
January 6th Committee Holds Surprise Hearing During Congressional Break
Cassidy Hutchinson shows a party of cowards what courage looks like
The most frightening thing we’ve learned over the past six years is just how indifferent the vast majority of the Republican Party is to the rule of law, the Constitution, basic decency and truth
By Mona Charen
 
File photo of State Rep. La Shawn Ford.
News
Voting rights advocates say it’s time to give convicted inmates the chance to vote
LaShawn Ford, a Chicago Democrat, is one of those behind the push.
By Stefano Esposito
 