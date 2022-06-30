Boy, 17, dies after shooting in West Pullman

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The teen was shot in his head by a gunman who came up from behind him around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West 117th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead about three hours later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Authorities have not released his name.

Police reported no arrests.

