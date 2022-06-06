2 shot, 1 fatally, after fight in Little Village

Two people were shot, one fatally, after a fight Sunday night in Little Village on the West Side.

A group of people were fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street about 11:05 p.m. when one suspect opened fire, striking two men, Chicago police said.

One man, 29, was shot in the lower chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died to his injuries, officials said.

Another man, 20, was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

