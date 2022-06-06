Two people were shot, one fatally, after a fight Sunday night in Little Village on the West Side.
A group of people were fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street about 11:05 p.m. when one suspect opened fire, striking two men, Chicago police said.
One man, 29, was shot in the lower chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died to his injuries, officials said.
Another man, 20, was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Chicago cop seriously wounded in shootout during traffic stop in Englewood, alleged suspect shot by police
The Latest
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of East 79th Street about 7:05 p.m. when a white car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh.
The men were on their porch just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He suffered eleven gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Kilian retired the first nine batters before the Cardinals broke through on a wild pitch and a two-run double by Brendan Donovan in the fourth inning, so the quick assumption would be that Kilian would need to make a few adjustments.