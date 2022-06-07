Man charged with attacking 2 women on Red Line Cermak-Chinatown platform

A man has been charged with attacking two women on a Red Line Cermak-Chinatown platform last week.

Markel Green, 29, was arrested Monday in the South Shore neighborhood and charged with three counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Last Wednesday, Green took out a sharp object and stabbed a woman, 22, in the face at 10:30 a.m., police said. He allegedly tried to stab another woman, 20, but missed and then punched her in the face.

He fled and, less than 15 minutes later, approached a woman, 23, at the CTA Roosevelt station and hit her with a construction cone, police said.

The 22-year-old and the 23-year-old went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were both listed in good condition, police said.

Green was arrested and brought to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

He was expected in court later Tuesday.

