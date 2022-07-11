The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Man shot and killed while walking dog in West Englewood, police say

The man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot while walking his dog Monday in West Englewood.

The 24-year-old was walking his dog in an alley about 1:47 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Seeley Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

