Gunman injured after victim returned fire Tuesday in East Side, police say

A man was shot twice Tuesday evening in the East Side neighborhood after he fired gunshots at a 49-year-old man, police said.

About 5:10 p.m., the 49-year-old man was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street when a vehicle drove up to him and a 19-year-old man exited the car and fired gunshots, police said.

The 49-year-old, who police said has a valid concealed carry license, returned gunfire, striking the 19-year-old man in the right hand and left foot.

The 19-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The other man was not injured.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

