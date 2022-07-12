Gunman injured after victim returned fire Tuesday in East Side, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand and foot from returned gunfire after he shot toward a 49-year-old man around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood. Police said the 49-year-old man possessed a valid concealed carry license.
A man was shot twice Tuesday evening in the East Side neighborhood after he fired gunshots at a 49-year-old man, police said.
About 5:10 p.m., the 49-year-old man was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street when a vehicle drove up to him and a 19-year-old man exited the car and fired gunshots, police said.
The 49-year-old, who police said has a valid concealed carry license, returned gunfire, striking the 19-year-old man in the right hand and left foot.
The 19-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The other man was not injured.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
