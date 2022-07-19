The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Georgia man traveled to Chicago and fatally shot wife at Streeterville condo, then killed himself as cops arrived: police reports

Officers arrived at the building in the 200 block of East Ohio Street Monday afternoon after police in Georgia requested a well-being check on the suspected gunman, whose family had reported him missing.

By  Tom Schuba
   
merlin_107106448.jpg

A man walks by a high-rise apartment at 211 East Ohio Street where police found two people shot and killed, including a 29-year-old woman, and a 36-year-old man, inside a residence, Monday, July 18, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man traveled from his home in Georgia and fatally shot his estranged wife in her condominium in Streeterville Monday afternoon before turning the gun on himself as officers tried to get inside, according to police reports.

The officers arrived at the building in the 200 block of East Ohio Street around 4:30 p.m. after police in Alpharetta, Ga., requested a well-being check on the 36-year-old suspected gunman, whose family had reported him missing from the Atlanta suburb, the reports state.

An officer from Alpharetta told Chicago police the man and his 29-year-old wife were getting divorced, and he was depressed and traveled here “to salvage the marriage,” according to the reports. Their names have not been publicly released.

As officers knocked on the door, they heard a single gunshot and “a verbal groan,” the reports state.

When they entered, the officers found the woman unresponsive near the door with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blood on her face that had already dried, a source said. Her husband was found in a bedroom and was also shot in the head, according to the reports.

The man was holding a 9mm Glock handgun, and a suicide note was found nearby, the reports state.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

