Three armed robberies reported within an hour in Gold Coast, Wicker Park and East Ukrainian Village

Three attacks by armed robbers in a white car were reported within an hour in Wicker Park, East Ukrainian Village and in the Gold Coast late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

In each attack, a group got out of a white sedan and took the victims’ phones at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

About 11:40 p.m., a 26-year-old man was walking with a woman in the 400 block of East Ohio Street when the robbers took his phone and struck him in the face, police said.

About an hour later, another man, 34, was on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of West Division Street when he was also robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Twenty minutes earlier, a man was standing in front of a restaurant in the 1700 block of North Clayborn Avenue when five people got out of a white sedan and took the man’s phone and wallet, officials said.

No one was injured.

Police did not say if the attacks were related. No one was in custody.

