13-year-old boy wounded in triple shooting in Little Village

A 13-year-old boy, a woman and a man were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

They were shot as they sat in a car in the 2500 block of South Keeler around 6:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in his leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A woman, 33, was struck in the back and taken to the same hospital, where she was also stabilized. A man, 21, was grazed in the shoulder and refused medical attention.

Police said no one was in custody.

