Friday, July 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy wounded in triple shooting in Little Village

They were shot as they sat in a car in the 2500 block of South Keeler Friday morning, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot dead April 27, 2022, in Belmont Cragin.

File photo

The boy was shot in his leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A woman, 33, was struck in the back and taken to the same hospital, where she was also stabilized. A man, 21, was grazed in the shoulder and refused medical attention.

Police said no one was in custody.

