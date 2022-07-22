The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Protesters express outrage after Chicago cop receives 20-day suspension for killing Anthony Alvarez

“This sets a dangerous precedent for all past and future victims of police brutality,” said Candice Choo-Kang, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Protesters express outrage after Chicago cop receives 20-day suspension for killing Anthony Alvarez
merlin_107187242.jpg

Around two dozen, including Anthony Alvarez’s family march towards the Cook County Office Building during an emergency protest after the Chicago Police Board ruled against COPA recommendation that police officer Evan Solano be fired for killing Anthony Alvarez last year in a foot chase, Friday, July 22, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Carrying signs and chanting for justice, about 20 people gathered Friday evening to express their outrage over the killing of Anthony Alvarez, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year.

The group was also protesting the recent Chicago Police Board decision to suspend officer Evan Solano for 20 days for shooting Alvarez during a foot chase. Supt. David Brown beat back a recommendation from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that sought Solano’s dismissal.

“I want justice for my son,” said Veronica Alvarez, holding back tears as she spoke at the protest. “Where is the justice?”

“Yesterday’s decision is a disgrace,” said Candice Choo-Kang, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. “This sets a dangerous precedent for all past and future victims of police brutality.”

The group gathered outside the Thompson Center and carried signs reading “Justice for Anthony” and “Indict Convict Jail Evan Solano.”

Solano fired five shots as he pursued Alvarez on foot through the Portage Park neighborhood early March 31, 2021, striking the 22-year-old in the back and thigh. Solano’s case was the first to be heard by the Chicago Police Board.

COPA held that Solano broke six departmental rules, including disregarding his foot pursuit training and violating a general use of force order.

“This is a slap on the rest for Evan Solano and a slap in the face for Anthony’s family - and to all those who have poured out into the streets demanding justice and real change from this violent, racist system,” said Jared Mitchell, also with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

From the Thompson Center, the group marched down Clark Street to the Cook County office building and taped flyers on planter boxes outside the building.

Some flyers were “wanted” signs for Evan Solano, others read “Justice for Anthony.”

