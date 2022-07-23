Man charged with murder for 2015 stabbing in Austin neighborhood

Murder charges have been filed in a fatal stabbing that happened almost seven years ago in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police announced Saturday.
Roman Juarez, 38, faces one count of first-degree murder for the attack that was discovered Dec. 16, 2015, according to police.
Javier Enriquez, 24, was found that morning with multiple stab wounds on the ground in the 1700 block of North Luna, authorities said then. He was dead at the scene.
Juarez was arrested Friday. Police didn’t release additional details. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.
The Latest
Back with the team after a rehab stint split between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, the veteran felt an understandable adrenaline rush.
The man was arrested on July 13 in Iowa by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, more than a month after the shooting.
Jovan Johnson, 19, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man earlier this month, according to police.
The violence included a fatal shooting in Logan Square and a mass shooting on the West Side.
The No. 7 overall pick signed for below slot value, allowing the Cubs to allocate that money to later draft picks.