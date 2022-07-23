The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man charged with murder for 2015 stabbing in Austin neighborhood

Roman Juarez, 38, was charged for stabbing a 24-year-old man multiple times on Dec. 16, 2015, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.

Adobe stock photo

Murder charges have been filed in a fatal stabbing that happened almost seven years ago in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Roman Juarez, 38, faces one count of first-degree murder for the attack that was discovered Dec. 16, 2015, according to police.

Javier Enriquez, 24, was found that morning with multiple stab wounds on the ground in the 1700 block of North Luna, authorities said then. He was dead at the scene.

Juarez was arrested Friday. Police didn’t release additional details. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.

