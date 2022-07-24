The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Three men wounded in triple shooting in Lawndale

The three men were standing near a sidewalk when someone approached them in a car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Three men were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were standing near a sidewalk around 6:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Arthington when someone in a car approached them and opened fire with a handgun, Chicago police said.

A man, 26, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and was grazed on head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Another man, 28, was shot in the ankle while the other, 29, suffered gunshot wounds in the thigh. Both men were also taken to the same hospital and listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating the area.

