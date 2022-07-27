2 shot in West Garfield Park, including 16-year-old girl

A teenage girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Just after midnight, the pair was in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 16-year-old girl was struck in the torso and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. A woman, 22, was struck in the ankle and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The 19-year-old man was outside about 1:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street when he was shot.
The Sky went 0-for-8 from deep in the first quarter. (Their most attempts without connecting in any quarter before Tuesday was seven.) They finished shooting 20% from three-point range and gave up 18 points off 13 turnovers.
White Sox turn four double plays, climb above .500 mark
Officers found the man, in his 30s, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue, Chicago police said.