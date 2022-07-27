The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 shot in West Garfield Park, including 16-year-old girl

Just after midnight, the pair was in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Just after midnight, the pair was in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old girl was struck in the torso and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. A woman, 22, was struck in the ankle and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
Man killed in Near West Side drive-by shooting
The 19-year-old man was outside about 1:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Monroe Street when he was shot.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 27, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sky_vs_Aces_Jeff_Haynes_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces win second annual Commissioner’s Cup Championship, stifling Sky’s offense in the first quarter
The Sky went 0-for-8 from deep in the first quarter. (Their most attempts without connecting in any quarter before Tuesday was seven.) They finished shooting 20% from three-point range and gave up 18 points off 13 turnovers.
By Annie Costabile
 
Michael Kopech pitched 5 1⁄3 scoreless innings Tuesday.
White Sox
White Sox hold on to defeat Rockies
White Sox turn four double plays, climb above .500 mark
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man was found fatally shot July 26, 2022 in Austin.
News
Man found fatally shot in Austin
Officers found the man, in his 30s, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 