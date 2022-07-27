2 shot in West Garfield Park, including 16-year-old girl

A teenage girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Just after midnight, the pair was in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old girl was struck in the torso and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. A woman, 22, was struck in the ankle and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

