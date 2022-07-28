Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was shot to death early Thursday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
Tyvon M. Henderson, 25, was outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
Nineteen murders have been reported in West Garfield Park so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community recorded two less homicides in the same period last year.
