The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

The man, 25, was outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in West Garfield Park
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.

A man was shot to death July 28, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death early Thursday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Tyvon M. Henderson, 25, was outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

Nineteen murders have been reported in West Garfield Park so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community recorded two less homicides in the same period last year.

Next Up In Crime
4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 2 teens among 10 others wounded
Murder charges filed in shooting of worker at Original Maxwell Street restaurant in Lawndale
Suspect in Highland Park massacre faces 110 new charges in grand jury indictment
Man found shot to death near alley in Roseland
Indiana man pleads guilty to buying gun used to kill Chicago police officer Ella French
Man dies after Monday shooting in Humboldt Park
The Latest
Seven children and one adult were injured in a rollover crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates.
News
Person struck and killed by driver on Bishop Ford at Sibley Boulevard
Paramedics responded about 3:40 a.m., the Dolton Fire Department said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A breakfast with a sea view on a luxury cruise. Taking a cruise can present a challenge for people with dietary restrictions, but travelers can do so safely by planning ahead.
Travel Well
Vacationing? Don’t stress about meals even on a cruise despite dietary restrictions
For travelers who have dietary restrictions or food allergies, taking a trip can be manageable with some thought and planning.
By Nathan Diller | USAT
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 2 teens among 10 others wounded
Two people were fatally shot about five minutes apart on the South and Near West Sides.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Murder charges filed in shooting of worker at Original Maxwell Street restaurant in Lawndale
Joseph Freeman, 47, allegedly shot and killed Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez on July 22 at the service window of the restaurant.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t get over husband who left me decades ago
The man is happily married to someone else and his ex-wife knows she’ll never be with him again, but she still grieves the end of a marriage that made her feel happy and safe.
By Abigail Van Buren
 