The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot riding inside vehicle in Brighton Park

About 3 a.m., the man, 35, was in the passenger seat as a female driver was traveling in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot riding inside vehicle in Brighton Park
A man was fatally shot July 3, 2022 on the Southwest Side.

A man was fatally shot July 3, 2022 on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot while riding inside a vehicle early Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 3 a.m., the man, 35, was in the passenger seat as a female driver was traveling in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The driver then drove about two and a half miles to the 5600 block of South Spaulding Avenue, where she called police, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The man is the fifth person killed in Brighton Park so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, three people were killed in the community in the same period.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot during argument after traffic accident in Rosemoor
Man grazed by bullet less than half a mile from scene of fatal shooting days earlier in Chinatown
Chicago police officer hurt after thrown object causes windshield to shatter on Northwest Side
Person arrested after using mace inside Loop restaurant
17-year-old girl among 2 shot and wounded in Bronzeville
4 killed, 17 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
The Latest
A man was shot during an argument after a traffic accident July 3, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man shot during argument after traffic accident in Rosemoor
The man, 45, left his car to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle when an argument between the two began, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife’s colon cancer death devastated me, and now second wife has it
Overwhelmed by fear and anxiety, man considers running away or killing himself.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
Man grazed by bullet less than half a mile from scene of fatal shooting days earlier in Chinatown
Days earlier, a shootout between two people left a woman dead and two others wounded, including one of the alleged gunmen, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV shattered the windshield July 3, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Chicago police officer hurt after thrown object causes windshield to shatter on Northwest Side
The officer was treated and released for minor injuries at an area hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was arrested after using mace inside a Loop restaurant July 3, 2022.
Crime
Person arrested after using mace inside Loop restaurant
Several people were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 