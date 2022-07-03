Man fatally shot riding inside vehicle in Brighton Park
About 3 a.m., the man, 35, was in the passenger seat as a female driver was traveling in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire.
A man was fatally shot while riding inside a vehicle early Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
About 3 a.m., the man, 35, was in the passenger seat as a female driver was traveling in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
The driver then drove about two and a half miles to the 5600 block of South Spaulding Avenue, where she called police, officials said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
The man is the fifth person killed in Brighton Park so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, three people were killed in the community in the same period.
