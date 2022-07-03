Man shot after confronting person trying to break into his car in Burnside

A man was shot after confronting a person trying to break into his car Sunday morning in Burnside on the South Side.

About 5:30 a.m., the man confronted someone trying to break into his car in the 9300 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

The 38-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.