Sunday, July 3, 2022
Man shot after confronting person trying to break into his car in Burnside

About 5:30 a.m., the man confronted someone trying to break into his car in the 9300 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot after confronting someone who was trying to break into his car July 3, 2022 on the South Side.

A man was shot after confronting a person trying to break into his car Sunday morning in Burnside on the South Side.

About 5:30 a.m., the man confronted someone trying to break into his car in the 9300 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

The 38-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

