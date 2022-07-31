16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Brighton Park.

They were stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. They drove until they crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

