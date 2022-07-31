Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

A male was found shot to death Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
The male was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Area One detectives are investigating.
