The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

The male was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Five people were hurt in a stabbing March 3, 2022 in Logan Square.

Adobe Stock Photo

A male was found shot to death Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The male was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park
5 wounded by gunfire outside residence in Wheeling
Man fatally shot on Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, state police say
Man fatally shot in Logan Square
Man fatally shot, 2 others critically wounded while stopped at red light on Far South Side
The Latest
An abstract black-and-white sculpture sits in front of the James R. Thompson Center.
Art
Thompson Center sculpture heading to new home
With the state selling the building where it has stood for nearly four decades, “Monument with Standing Beast” will have to move to a new location.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Conditions along the South Branch of the Chicago River could start to improve under a new $1 million federal grant.
Editorials
Keep working to transform the Chicago River’s South Branch
A new $1 million in federal funding will help restore habitat, including along Bubbly Creek.
By CST Editorial Board
 
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.
Crime
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in the 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park
The boy and another teen were in a car that was stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney stretch before Bears training camp practice Friday.
Bears
Projecting the Bears’ final roster
Here’s a look at the Bears’ 90-man roster — and predictions for who makes the final 53-man lineup on Aug. 30:
By Patrick Finley
 