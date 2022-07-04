The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
Crime News

Parkway Gardens mass shooting: 5 wounded, including 17-year-old, early Monday

It happened in the 6500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. None of the five victims appeared to be seriously injured, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police work the scene where a teen was among at least four people wounded in a shooting July 4, 2022 in Parkway Gardens.

Police at the scene of a shooting on the Fourth of Juy in Parkway Gardens on the South Side in which a 17-year-old was among five people wounded.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy was among five people wounded in a mass shooting early Monday in Parkway Gardens on the South Side, according to Chicago fire and police officials.

Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

The teenager, shot in an arm, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, the Chicago police said.

A man, 30, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two men, both 19, were shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago, where a man, about 25, also was taken with a gunshot to one of his knees.

All five victims were described as being in fair condition, according to the police, who said the shooter might have been in a black spor-utility vehicle.

Contributing: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

One of the victims screams in agony as paramedics load him into an ambulance in Parkway Gardens.

One of the victims screams in agony as paramedics load him into an ambulance in Parkway Gardens.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

