Parkway Gardens mass shooting: 5 wounded, including 17-year-old, early Monday

A 17-year-old boy was among five people wounded in a mass shooting early Monday in Parkway Gardens on the South Side, according to Chicago fire and police officials.

Officials responded to a call of multiple people shot about 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

The teenager, shot in an arm, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, the Chicago police said.

A man, 30, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two men, both 19, were shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago, where a man, about 25, also was taken with a gunshot to one of his knees.

All five victims were described as being in fair condition, according to the police, who said the shooter might have been in a black spor-utility vehicle.

Contributing: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere