Man shot during attempted robbery in Streeterville

A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Monday in Streeterville on the Near North Side.

The man, 39, was shot about 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East Erie Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Preliminary information indicates that the suspect was trying to rob the man.

Hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was walking home about 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone approached and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The boy refused and the suspect fired three rounds before fleeing on a black mountain bike, officials said.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the finger and was treated and released at the scene, police said.

No one from neither incident was in custody.

