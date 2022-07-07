The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed, woman seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in West Town

They were in a car when a black Jeep pulled up and someone inside began firing around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. Their car then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress Drive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in West Town early Thursday.

A man, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced. A woman, 34, was shot in the hip and left shoulder and was taken to Stroger in critical condition.

A third person in the car was taken to the area for questioning, police said. A weapon was recovered in the car.

