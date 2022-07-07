Man killed, woman seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in West Town
They were in a car when a black Jeep pulled up and someone inside began firing around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. Their car then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress Drive.
A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in West Town early Thursday.
They were in a car when a black Jeep pulled up and someone inside began firing around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. Their car then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress Drive.
A man, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced. A woman, 34, was shot in the hip and left shoulder and was taken to Stroger in critical condition.
A third person in the car was taken to the area for questioning, police said. A weapon was recovered in the car.
Larry Hoover tries again for sentencing break, says he wants ‘nothing to do’ with Gangster Disciples
The Latest
They said that speaking through an interpreter, Griner said she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.
The robberies allegedly happened in one hour Wednesday morning.
Considering where to go when Illinois’ waterfowl blind draws come at the end of the month after the Illinois DNR announced the schedule yesterday.
Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor.
Larry Hoover tries again for sentencing break, says he wants ‘nothing to do’ with Gangster Disciples
A judge last year declined a request from Hoover for a lower sentence under the First Step Act. But in doing so, the judge gave the Gangster Disciples founder room to try again.