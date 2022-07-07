The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Teen charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses

The robberies allegedly happened in one hour Wednesday morning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses
A teen allegedly robbed several stores July 6, 2022, on the North Side.

A teen allegedly robbed several stores July 6, 2022, on the North Side.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 16-year-old boy is accused of robbing five businesses in one hour Wednesday on the North Side.

The teen is charged with five felony counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm and misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer and obstructing identification, Chicago police said.

The robberies began around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Pratt, police said. Another took place at 5:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Sheridan, and five minutes later the teen robbed a third store in the 5100 block of North Broadway.

At 5:53 a.m. he allegedly robbed a fourth store in the 1400 block of West Montrose and his alleged spree ended two minutes later when he robbed a store in the 1500 block of West Lawrence, police said.

The teen was arrested hours later at 10:26 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Peoria, police said.

He is due to appear in juvenile court Thursday.

Next Up In Crime
Larry Hoover tries again for sentencing break, says he wants ‘nothing to do’ with Gangster Disciples
Woman found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
Man killed, woman seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in West Town
14-year-old boy wounded while riding in car in Woodlawn
4 hurt in Near West Side shooting
Highland Park suspect confessed to July 4 massacre, drove to Wisconsin but opted not to open fire there, prosecutors say
The Latest
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Thursday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Russian media claims Brittney Griner pleads guilty
They said that speaking through an interpreter, Griner said she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 
The waiting crowd for the waterfowl blind draw in 2019 at Rice Lake SFWA.
Outdoors
Waterfowl blind draws: Illinois DNR announces schedule for the great outdoors gatherings of summer
Considering where to go when Illinois’ waterfowl blind draws come at the end of the month after the Illinois DNR announced the schedule yesterday.
By Dale Bowman
 
Britain Conservative Party MP, Boris Johnson, left, speaks to the media to launch his campaign as a candidate to be the Mayor of London.
Nation/World
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor.
By Associated Press
 
Larry Hoover in 2021 at the federal supermax prison in Colorado.
Crime
Larry Hoover tries again for sentencing break, says he wants ‘nothing to do’ with Gangster Disciples
A judge last year declined a request from Hoover for a lower sentence under the First Step Act. But in doing so, the judge gave the Gangster Disciples founder room to try again.
By Jon Seidel
 
CTA.jpeg
Crime
Woman found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View
A train conductor heading north spotted the 28-year-old woman in the 900 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. She had suffered burns on her chest and legs, apparently from the third rail.
By Sun-Times Wire
 