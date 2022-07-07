The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
21-year-old struck by gunfire in South Side

He was hospitalized at Northwestern Hospital and his condition is currently unknown, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead June 30, 2022, on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 21-year-old man was shot in the legs Thursday evening in Chicago’s South Side.

He was struck by gunfire inside a residence in the 2900 block of South State Street at around 6:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in unknown condition, police said. No arrests have been made.

