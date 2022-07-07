21-year-old struck by gunfire in South Side

A 21-year-old man was shot in the legs Thursday evening in Chicago’s South Side.
He was struck by gunfire inside a residence in the 2900 block of South State Street at around 6:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in unknown condition, police said. No arrests have been made.
