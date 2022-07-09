The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Uptown alley

The woman was found unresponsive Thursday morning and pronounced dead on the scene.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Murder charges have been filed in the case of a woman found dead in an Uptown alley.

Sun-Times file

A man has been charged with murder two days after after a woman was found dead in an alley early Thursday.

Tyson Tillman, 38, faces a count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. He allegedly got into a “physical altercation” with the woman who died of multiple injuries in a fall, authorities said.

The woman was found in an alley near the 4500 block of North Magnolia Avenue early Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her name hasn’t been released.

Tillman was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, four hours after the woman was found, police said.

Tillman was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

