Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Uptown alley

A man has been charged with murder two days after after a woman was found dead in an alley early Thursday.
Tyson Tillman, 38, faces a count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. He allegedly got into a “physical altercation” with the woman who died of multiple injuries in a fall, authorities said.
The woman was found in an alley near the 4500 block of North Magnolia Avenue early Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her name hasn’t been released.
Tillman was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, four hours after the woman was found, police said.
Tillman was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.
The Latest
Cueto scattered five hits over a season-high eight innings, leading the Sox to an 8-0 victory against the Tigers.
The Blackhawks’ decisions to trade Alex DeBrincat and acquire Petr Mrazek, along with almost every other trade recently completed around the NHL, have been heavily affected by cap implications.
Uvaldo, a father of four and grandfather of 16, was one of seven people shot and killed at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
A father who shielded his son from gunfire, a devoted mother, and a grandfather with a big smile and bright blue eyes are among the seven victims whose stories are being shared by loved ones in the fallout of one of the worst mass shootings in Illinois history.
The officer was in fair condition after the early-morning shooting.