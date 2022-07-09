Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Uptown alley

A man has been charged with murder two days after after a woman was found dead in an alley early Thursday.

Tyson Tillman, 38, faces a count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. He allegedly got into a “physical altercation” with the woman who died of multiple injuries in a fall, authorities said.

The woman was found in an alley near the 4500 block of North Magnolia Avenue early Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her name hasn’t been released.

Tillman was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, four hours after the woman was found, police said.

Tillman was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

