1-year-old boy found safe after taken during carjacking in South Loop

A 1-year-old boy was found safe Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle he was in was carjacked in the South Loop.

A man, 51, was on the street next to his parked car about 12:45 p.m. in the first block of East 23rd Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside him, Chicago police said.

A suspect got out of the vehicle and jumped into the man’s car, driving off with the toddler still inside, police said.

Officers found the toddler alone inside the car in the 2200 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to police.

No arrests were made. Area Three detectives are investigating.