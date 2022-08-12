Gunman shot by Chicago police after altercation in Back of the Yards, officials say

A gunman was shot and seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer during a struggle in Back of the Yards Thursday night, authorities say.

Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached a group of people, Chicago police said in a statement.

“Officers struggled with an armed offender,” and an officer fired his gun and struck the person, police said.

The person was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The age of the person was not released.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The officer who fired will be placed on 30 days of administrative duties, as is routine, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.

