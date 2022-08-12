Woman found dead inside Palmer Square home, police say

A woman was found dead Thursday night inside a Palmer Square home on the Northwest Side.
Angela Zamarron, 46, was found about 10:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West St. Georges Court, Chicago police said.
She suffered multiple injuries, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.
No further details were immediately available.
