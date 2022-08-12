The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Crime News

Woman found dead inside Palmer Square home, police say

Angela Zamarron, 46, was found about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of West St. Georges Court.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was found fatally injured Aug. 11, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A woman was found dead Thursday night inside a Palmer Square home on the Northwest Side.

Angela Zamarron, 46, was found about 10:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West St. Georges Court, Chicago police said.

She suffered multiple injuries, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

No further details were immediately available.

