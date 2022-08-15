Retired Chicago police officer wounded after exchanging gunfire with robber in Lawndale

A retired Chicago police officer was wounded when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a robber in Lawndale over the weekend.

The 59-year-old retired officer was hit in the arm and abdomen and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, according to police.

He had been outside in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street when the armed robber approached him around 4:05 p.m. Sunday, police said.

It was not known if the robber was also hit.No one was in custody, police said.

