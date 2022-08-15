Retired Chicago police officer wounded after exchanging gunfire with robber in Lawndale
The 59-year-old retired officer was hit in the arm and abdomen and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, according to police.
A retired Chicago police officer was wounded when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a robber in Lawndale over the weekend.
He had been outside in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street when the armed robber approached him around 4:05 p.m. Sunday, police said.
It was not known if the robber was also hit.No one was in custody, police said.
