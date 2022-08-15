The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Retired Chicago police officer wounded after exchanging gunfire with robber in Lawndale

The 59-year-old retired officer was hit in the arm and abdomen and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Retired Chicago police officer wounded after exchanging gunfire with robber in Lawndale
CPD_star.jpeg

Getty

A retired Chicago police officer was wounded when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a robber in Lawndale over the weekend.

The 59-year-old retired officer was hit in the arm and abdomen and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, according to police.

He had been outside in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street when the armed robber approached him around 4:05 p.m. Sunday, police said.

It was not known if the robber was also hit.No one was in custody, police said.

Next Up In Crime
$10,000 reward offered after Gresham mass shooting leaves one dead, four wounded
Three people injured when shots are fired in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
R. Kelly federal trial in Chicago opens Monday
R. Kelly’s 2nd Chicago trial set to begin with jury selection
14-year-old boy critically wounded in Hyde Park drive-by shooting
$1 million bail for 2 men who allegedly grabbed for guns before being wounded in separate police shootings
The Latest
merlin_91887693.jpg
News
$10,000 reward offered after Gresham mass shooting leaves one dead, four wounded
“When do we decide that this is not the way to handle anger, when does this become a reality?” the Rev. Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Church said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_97695164.jpg
Bears
Bears giving Teven Jenkins snaps at guard
Monday marked the first time he’d played anywhere but tackle in his Bears career.
By Patrick Finley
 
Pro-union pins at a watch party for a union election for Starbucks employees in Buffalo, N.Y.
News
Starbucks asks labor board to temporarily halt union votes
The company has alleged that the National Labor Relations Board is showing favoritism toward the union.
By Associated Press
 
Hillcrest’s Darrion Baker (0) grabs a rebound against Lemont last season.
High School Basketball
Ten post-summer thoughts and observations on the June and July live periods
Updates on the top uncommitted seniors and several recruiting steals
By Joe Henricksen
 
Cameron Prokop with a 6-pound largemouth bass from Lake Jacksonville. Provided photo
Sports
A 6-pound largemouth bass earns an incoming freshman a back-to-school Fish of the Week
Incoming freshman Cameron Prokop earns FOTW for a 6-pound largemouth bass caught during a high school tournament.
By Dale Bowman
 