Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Man dies after weekend shooting outside Red Line CTA stop

Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with someone Sunday night outside the 69th Street stop when the other person took out a gun and opened fire, authorities say.

By  David Struett
   
A man died two days after he was shot outside a Red Line CTA station on the South Side.

Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with someone Sunday night outside the 69th Street stop when the other person took out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s said.

Dinion was shot in his thigh around 8:30 p.m. and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in grave condition, police said.

Dinion was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody, police said.

The head of the CTA announced a safety plan last week to address rising violent crime on the transit system.

