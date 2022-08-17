Attacker grabbed girl as she was walking in West Rogers Park but she was able to get away
The girl was with a woman in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue Wednesday morning when a person approached and grabbed the child and started running, police said.
A person grabbed a 9-year-old girl as she was walking in West Rogers Park Wednesday morning but the child was able to get away, according to Chicago police.
The girl was with a woman in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue around 9:50 a.m. when the person approached and grabbed the child and started running away, police said.
The girl was able to get free and he ran off. The girl was not hurt, police said.
The attacker was described as a Black male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 150 to 170 pounds with short dreadlocks and glasses, police said.
