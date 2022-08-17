The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Attacker grabbed girl as she was walking in West Rogers Park but she was able to get away

The girl was with a woman in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue Wednesday morning when a person approached and grabbed the child and started running, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The girl was able to get free and he ran off. The girl was not hurt, police said.

The attacker was described as a Black male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 150 to 170 pounds with short dreadlocks and glasses, police said.

