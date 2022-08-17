15-year-old boy fatally shot in Little Village

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.
Benjamin Ortega was struck in the abdomen around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.
He rushed himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
‘Minor 1’ was the victim at the heart of Kelly’s 2008 trial in state court. Then, she refused to testify against the singer, who was acquitted.
The child was walking in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard Thursday when someone opened fire from the passenger side of a passing green SUV, police said.
Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces a count of official misconduct aggravated battery in connection to the July 1, according to the Park Ridge police.
The federal funding to support the Englewood Nature Trail was widely applauded by local leaders as a way to not only revitalize an unused railroad corridor but also be a beacon for Black Chicagoans.