The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy fatally shot in Little Village

Benjamin Ortega was shot in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Little Village
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

Benjamin Ortega was struck in the abdomen around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.

He rushed himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
First alleged victim set to take the stand in R Kelly child porn trial
14-year-old boy shot three times in South Chicago neighborhood, police say
CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back during off-duty incident at Park Ridge Starbucks
15-year-old boy among 3 people killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 6-year-old boy among 10 other people wounded
As authorities investigate ‘Playpen’ boating accident, it’s unclear whether any new safety rules will result
4 teens wounded in Englewood shooting
The Latest
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
First alleged victim set to take the stand in R Kelly child porn trial
‘Minor 1’ was the victim at the heart of Kelly’s 2008 trial in state court. Then, she refused to testify against the singer, who was acquitted.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.
Crime
14-year-old boy shot three times in South Chicago neighborhood, police say
The child was walking in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard Thursday when someone opened fire from the passenger side of a passing green SUV, police said.
By David Struett
 
Park_Ridge.jpeg
Crime
CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back during off-duty incident at Park Ridge Starbucks
Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces a count of official misconduct aggravated battery in connection to the July 1, according to the Park Ridge police.
By David Struett and Tom Schuba
 
2547_D013_00206R_CROP.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Beast’: Revenge-minded lion hunts Idris Elba in a gorgeous but goofy horror safari
The big cat shows astonishing tracking and survival instincts as he preys on a tourist, his two daughters and his friend
By Richard Roeper
 
The Englewood Nature Trail would be built on an unused east-west railroad corridor between 58th and 59th streets in the Englewood neighborhood.
Transportation
Englewood Nature Trail gets $20 million boost from a federal grant
The federal funding to support the Englewood Nature Trail was widely applauded by local leaders as a way to not only revitalize an unused railroad corridor but also be a beacon for Black Chicagoans.
By Manny Ramos
 