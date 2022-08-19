The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Woman shot in the face during argument on Gold Coast

The woman, 26, was in a parked car with a man who fired a gun during an argument, police said. She was hospitalized in fair condition and the man was arrested.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot in the face early Friday during an argument with a man in a parked car in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The man, 36, pulled a gun and shot the woman, 26, in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The man drove to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the woman was listed in fair condition, police said.

The man was arrested.

