Man shot to death in South Chicago

A man was shot to death Monday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side.
Larry L. Cooper, 54, was found about 11:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 84th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
