Boy, 16, grazed by gunfire near alley in North Austin
The teen was near an alley in the 5100 block of West Division Street Tuesday afternoon when he was grazed in the foot by a bullet, police said.
He was taken to the Rush University Medical Center and listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Inauguran una cooperativa de trabajadoras de la limpieza propiedad de mujeres inmigrantes en el lado sureste
Mujeres Brillantes, propiedad de tres mujeres, permitirá a las trabajadoras dirigir su propio negocio y anular los abusos que han sufrido durante años.
