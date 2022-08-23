The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Boy, 16, grazed by gunfire near alley in North Austin

The teen was near an alley in the 5100 block of West Division Street Tuesday afternoon when he was grazed in the foot by a bullet, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was grazed in the foot by gunfire Aug. 23, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire Tuesday afternoon near an alley in North Austin on the Northwest Side.

About 1:10 p.m., the teen was near an alley in the 5100 block of West Division Street when he was grazed in the foot by a bullet, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the Rush University Medical Center and listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

