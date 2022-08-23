Boy, 16, grazed by gunfire near alley in North Austin

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire Tuesday afternoon near an alley in North Austin on the Northwest Side.

About 1:10 p.m., the teen was near an alley in the 5100 block of West Division Street when he was grazed in the foot by a bullet, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the Rush University Medical Center and listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

