The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 charged with striking teen, man with bat, hammer on I-290, then stealing their phones

A boy, 15, and a man, 21, were struck by a bat and a hammer, then had their phones stolen while their car was broken down Sunday on I-290 near Homan Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 charged with striking teen, man with bat, hammer on I-290, then stealing their phones
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.

Two Cicero men are charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery for striking a teen and a man with a bat and a hammer, then stealing their phones Aug. 21, 2022, on Interstate 290.

Adobe stock photo

Two Cicero men are charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery for striking a teen and a man with a bat and a hammer, then stealing their phones Sunday morning on Interstate 290.

A boy, 15, and a 21-year-old man were alongside the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Homan Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when their car broke down, Illinois State Police said.

Police say Julian Noriega, 30, and Jose Lopez, 38, then approached the broken down vehicle and allegedly hit the teen and the man with a bat and a hammer, then took their phones and fled the area.

Noriega and Lopez were arrested “a short time later,” police said.

They each are charged with felony counts of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Judge Charles Beach set Noriega’s bond at $100,000 and Lopez’s bond at $50,000 Tuesday.

They’re due back in court Aug. 31.

Next Up In Crime
Lightfoot accuses conservative PAC of darkening her skin in TV ad about Chicago crime: ‘News flash. I’m Black and I’m proud’
Man found stabbed on Mag Mile after dispute in River North
Chicago area brothers charged in U.S. Capitol breach
Man, 18, shot to death in Chatham
‘I got something for you.’ Moments later, a car traveling 60 mph hit four people in front of South Shore bar, killing three of them
‘I said a million dollars’: Man testifies he helped R. Kelly hunt down sex tapes — for a price
The Latest
Candace Parker
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Parker, Vandersloot lead Sky past Liberty and into WNBA semifinals
The Sky will meet either the Connecticut Sun or the Dallas Wings
By Annie Costabile
 
Screen images of Mayor Lori Lightfoot from a TV ad from the People Who Play By the Rules PAC, left, and a video of the April City Club of Chicago speech, right, posted by the city on You Tube.
Elections
Lightfoot accuses conservative PAC of darkening her skin in TV ad about Chicago crime: ‘News flash. I’m Black and I’m proud’
Conservative Dan Proft told the Sun-Times in a text statement that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s accusation about his PAC’s ad was “an insane assertion,” adding “We did nothing to her pigmentation just as we did nothing to [the] pigmentation of our pasty blowhard of a governor.”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Dylan Cease gave up a three-run homer to Ryan Mountcastle.
White Sox
White Sox out-hit Orioles 11-5 but lose for fifth time in six games
Jimenez homers but Sox go 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at a news conference at City Hall on gun violence prevention efforts.
City Hall
Columbus statues won’t return to their pedestals until there’s a security plan, Lightfoot says
Mayor Lightfoot reiterated that she doesn’t “believe in erasing history.” That’s why she’s been “talking to lots of folks about what can we do, how can we do it” to secure the Columbus statues.
By Fran Spielman
 
IMG_0797.jpg
Crime
Man found stabbed on Mag Mile after dispute in River North
After alerting officers of his injury, police said, he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 