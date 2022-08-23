2 charged with striking teen, man with bat, hammer on I-290, then stealing their phones

Two Cicero men are charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery for striking a teen and a man with a bat and a hammer, then stealing their phones Sunday morning on Interstate 290.

A boy, 15, and a 21-year-old man were alongside the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Homan Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when their car broke down, Illinois State Police said.

Police say Julian Noriega, 30, and Jose Lopez, 38, then approached the broken down vehicle and allegedly hit the teen and the man with a bat and a hammer, then took their phones and fled the area.

Noriega and Lopez were arrested “a short time later,” police said.

They each are charged with felony counts of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Judge Charles Beach set Noriega’s bond at $100,000 and Lopez’s bond at $50,000 Tuesday.

They’re due back in court Aug. 31.

