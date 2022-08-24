The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 wounded while shooting at each other in Marquette Park; 1 in custody

Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other about 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were wounded in a shootout Aug. 24, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Two people were wounded while shooting at each other Wednesday evening in Marquette Park on the South Side.

Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other after one man was approached by the other about 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.

Both were taken to hospitals with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

The man who approached the other was taken into custody, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Area detectives were investigating.

