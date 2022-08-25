Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in West Loop

A woman escaped an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop after a bystander stepped in Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Someone got out of a car in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street around 7:30 a.m. and confronted the woman on a sidewalk, police said. The person grabbed her shoulder and tried to guide her to the car, where three other people were inside, police said.

A passerby confronted the person, who got back in the car and drove north, police said.

A man told WGN 9 he was walking his dog on the other side of the street when he noticed “something wasn’t right.”

“I started yelling and ran across the street,” he said. “He looked surprised, kind of like a deer in the headlights, so I knew it wasn’t right.” The man, who declined to be named, said he pepper-sprayed the man as he ran back in to the car. “Thankfully she was OK.”

The attempted abduction was the second incident this week in that area. A witness of a similar attack on Sunday told Block Club Chicago she saw a man try to grab a woman from her car just one block north.

Chicago police said they were called to that area but that no report was filed.

Police reported no arrests.

