Friday, August 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

5 wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday

The attacks included the wounding of two women who were shot as they sat in a parked car in West Rogers Park, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Five people were wounded in shootings Aug. 25, 2022, across Chicago.

Five people were shot in Chicago Thursday, four of them hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

  • Two women were wounded while sitting in a car in West Rogers Park on the North Side. They were parked in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue about 10 p.m. when they were shot, Chicago police said. One of the women, 29, was shot in the neck, and the other woman, age not known, was shot in the face. They were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
  • Around 11:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was hit in the back in the 5400 block of South Wood Street, police said. The man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital, then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
  • Early Thursday, a man was shot in a drive-by attack in West Pullman on the South Side. The 25-year-old was outside in the 12000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone in a white sedan fired shots about 3:15 a.m., police said. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
  • Another man was shot about an hour and 15 minutes earlier in Bronzeville on the South Side. The man, 28, was attacked in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue about 2 a.m., police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with four gunshot wounds, two to the leg and two to the arm.

Police reported no arrests in any of Thursday’s shootings.

