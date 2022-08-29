2 wounded in Stony Island Park shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday in Stony Island Park on the South Side.

They were outside about 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Constance Avenue when someone opened fire at them, Chicago police said.

One man, 34, was shot in the right hand and the other, 23, was struck in the right arm and right leg, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating

