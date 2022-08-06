The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man who fired gun at Englewood park had AR-15, massive ammo supply and notes about mass shootings: police

Woodridge resident Alexander Podgorny faces five felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon after the South Side encounter, which ended early Thursday without any injuries.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Man who fired gun at Englewood park had AR-15, massive ammo supply and notes about mass shootings: police
Alexander Podgorny

Alexander Podgorny

Cook County sheriff’s office

A west suburban man who allegedly fired a gun at a vacant South Side park early Thursday was also driving with four other weapons including an AR-15 rifle, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition and handwritten notes about mass shootings, according to Chicago police.

Alexander Podgorny, a 29-year-old Woodridge resident, has been charged with five felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon following the troubling encounter at Moran Park, near 57th Street and Racine Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

A gunshot detection system alerted police to a round fired there about 3:30 a.m., according to Podgorny’s arrest report. Responding officers found the man near his minivan at the scene with a loaded handgun in his pocket, police said. No one else was at the park.

Inside the minivan, officers found a loaded shotgun, an AR-15 and two other handguns — all “readily accessible and ready to be fired” — along with more than a thousand rounds of ammo and more than 300 spent shell casings of various calibers, the report said. Podgorny had also allegedly been traveling with a hatchet and a pruning saw.

Officers said they also found “a large number” of notes with “incoherent rants and references to mass shooting events.” Podgorny allegedly ranted to the officers “about his brother, drug addiction and his missing dog” as he was taken into custody, police said.

Podgorny had a valid firearm owner’s identification card, but not a concealed carry license, according to police, who then filed a “clear and present danger” report with the Illinois State Police. That’s the first step in revoking a person’s FOID card to confiscate their weapons, a state process that has come under scrutiny in the wake of the Highland Park mass shooting.

The officers notified federal authorities about Podgorny’s case due to “the nature of the call, the quantity of weaponry recovered, and the disturbing content of the handwritten documents,” according to the report.

Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Podgorny jailed on $300,000 bail during a Friday hearing in the case, which was first reported by CWB Chicago. Podgorny’s defense attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.

Podgorny would have to post $30,000 to be released ahead of trial. He was still in custody as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

If he does put together the cash for release, Ahmad ordered him to submit to electronic monitoring, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Podgorny’s next court date is Aug. 12.

Next Up In Crime
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting
Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop
Man who claimed he stabbed woman to death during struggle over knife is charged with felony count of ‘armed habitual criminal’
Man gets 5 years for setting fire to Southwest Side Walgreens amid 2020 looting
More claims made about former lead prosecutor in R. Kelly’s federal case in Chicago
The Latest
1406125060.jpg
Cubs
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment
Manager David Ross said “there’s no room” for Simmons, a former Gold Glove winner who was bothered all season by shoulder issues.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A small plane sits on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville late Friday after the pilot had to make an emergency landing.
Suburban Chicago
Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing on Libertyville road
The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, which was flying to Grayslake from Muncie, Indiana, officials said. No one was hurt.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry warms up at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, on Tuesday.
Bears
Bears evaluating WR N’Keal Harry after injury
Harry left practice Saturday with what appeared to be a left leg injury.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle from an offseason practice at Halas Hal..
Bears
Bears WR Byron Pringle out extended time with injury, but expected back for season opener
Pringle has been one of a few receivers in the mix for the No. 2 role behind Darnell Mooney.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins from a 2021 game.
Bears
Bears OT Teven Jenkins returns to practice after week-plus absence
The question remains, however: Even if he’s healthy, do the Bears have a spot for him?
By Jason Lieser
 