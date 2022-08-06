2 wounded in Roseland shooting

Two men, 38 and 28, were shot Saturday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

They were standing on a sidewalk around 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West 110th Street when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The older man was shot in the back and the young man in the neck, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.