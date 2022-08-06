The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 wounded in Roseland shooting

They were standing on a sidewalk around 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West 110th Street when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 wounded in Roseland shooting
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

Two men were shot Saturday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

Two men, 38 and 28, were shot Saturday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

They were standing on a sidewalk around 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West 110th Street when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The older man was shot in the back and the young man in the neck, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
Party bus driver strikes 13 cars in Lake View: police
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
CTA, police vow to boost security after fatal Red Line shooting, the latest in violent year for transit agency
Man who fired gun at Englewood park had AR-15, massive ammo supply and notes about mass shootings: police
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting
The Latest
Michael Kopech pitches during the first inning against the Rangers Saturday night. (AP)
White Sox
Rangers KO Kopech early, rout White Sox
Thirty-eight pitch inning spells doom for White Sox righty
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
Omar Polk, 30, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago police SUV.
Crime
Party bus driver strikes 13 cars in Lake View: police
Charges were pending against a 45-year-old man later found behind the wheel of the bus.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
unnamed.jpg
Chicago Fire
‘Hectic’ year propels Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina to Chelsea deal
Over the last 12 months, Slonina has become the Fire’s No. 1 goalie, picked the U.S. over Poland and signed with an English powerhouse.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A load of silver carp sit in a boat after being netted from the Illinois River in September 2021.
Environment
22-pound invasive silver carp removed from Lake Calumet, just miles from Lake Michigan
Invasive carp threaten to disrupt the food chain that supports native Great Lakes fish, researchers say.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 