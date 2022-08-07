The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 7, 2022
Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was shot in the chest while standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park.

A man was killed Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park.

About 12:20 a.m., Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

