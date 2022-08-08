Man killed in Gresham shooting over weekend

A man was killed after gunfire erupted during an argument in a parking lot early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The man, 35, was in a large group of people in the 1800 block of West 87th Street when someone opened fire around 5:30 a.m., police said.
He was shot in his chest and arm, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his name.
