Tuesday, August 9, 2022
2 teens seriously injured in Riverdale shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and an 18-year-old boy was grazed in the eye and shot in the leg.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and an 18-year-old boy was grazed in the eye and shot in the leg Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 in Riverdale.

Two teenagers were seriously wounded in a shooting Monday night in Riverdale.

The two, 17 and 18, were shot about 8:35 p.m. while outside in the 13100 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and the 18-year-old was shot in the leg and grazed in the eye, police said.

No arrests were reported.

