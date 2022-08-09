2 teens seriously injured in Riverdale shooting

Two teenagers were seriously wounded in a shooting Monday night in Riverdale.

The two, 17 and 18, were shot about 8:35 p.m. while outside in the 13100 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and the 18-year-old was shot in the leg and grazed in the eye, police said.

No arrests were reported.